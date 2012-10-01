ZURICH Oct 1 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly lower on Monday, adding to Friday's losses as concerns
mount over Spain's economic crisis and as data signal further
evidence of slowing growth in China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was indicated 0.2 percent
lower at 6,486 points, premarket data from bank Julius Baer
showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday the European Commission
had approved its Seebri Breezhaler as a once-daily treatment for
adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, more
commonly known as smoker's cough, in the European Union.
TRANSOCEAN
A Brazilian court overturned an injunction to suspend
off-shore drilling by rig operator Transocean , accepting that
it could have caused billions of dollars in lost revenue for the
government and the state-led oil firm Petrobras.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swisslog has signed an agreement to sell Telelift
GmbH, its non-hospital business based in Germany, to a group of
industrial investors.
* AFG sells German kitchen company Warendorf and
concentrates its kitchen competence in Switzerland
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales data for Aug de at 0715 GMT
* Swiss PMI index due at 0730 GMT
* Swiss exporters need the central bank to defend the cap it
imposed on the strong Swiss franc a year ago, even if they have
become more efficient, Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann
was quoted as saying.