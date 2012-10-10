ZURICH Oct 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

Alleged rogue trader Kweku Adoboli exposed Swiss bank UBS to billions of dollars of hidden market risk for weeks on end, peaking at nearly $12 billion on Aug. 8 last year, a London court heard on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it will acquire a 51 percent stake in Greek travel retailer Folli Follie Group, a bid to focus on emerging markets and tourist destinations by strengthening its position in the Mediterranean region.

* Implenia said it is acquiring Norwegian-Swedish firm Tego for an undisclosed price in a bid to expand its services in the region.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc is still highly valued, and that the 1.20 cap is still the right policy, at a International Monetary Fund event.