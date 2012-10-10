BRIEF-Shandong Tongda Island New Materials says dividend payment date
ZURICH Oct 10 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
UBS
Alleged rogue trader Kweku Adoboli exposed Swiss bank UBS to billions of dollars of hidden market risk for weeks on end, peaking at nearly $12 billion on Aug. 8 last year, a London court heard on Tuesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it will acquire a 51 percent stake in Greek travel retailer Folli Follie Group, a bid to focus on emerging markets and tourist destinations by strengthening its position in the Mediterranean region.
* Implenia said it is acquiring Norwegian-Swedish firm Tego for an undisclosed price in a bid to expand its services in the region.
ECONOMY
The Swiss National Bank said the Swiss franc is still highly valued, and that the 1.20 cap is still the right policy, at a International Monetary Fund event.
June 5 Shandong Tongda Island New Materials Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 6 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 8