ZURICH Oct 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open lower on Thursday, in line with other European markets, as
concerns about the global growth outlook and weak company
earnings sapped risk appetite.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.6
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
UBS
The head of an internal UBS probe into "rogue trader" Kweku
Adoboli, accused of losing the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, did not
consider whether others at the bank might have been involved, a
London court heard.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it has launched a share offering to
finance the acquisition of Folli Follie Group and will seek to
place up to 2.69 million newly issued shares.
* Georg Fischer said Pascal Boillat would take over
as the new head of GF AgieCharmilles when Jean-Pierre Wilmes
retires on Jan. 1, 2013.
* Sonova said it was exploring the reorganisation
of Advanced Bionics in France.
ECONOMY