ZURICH, January 15 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Due to publish 2012 sales at 0600 GMT
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said it has appointed John C. Reed as Head
of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development (pRED) and member
of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee. Mike Burgess,
currently ad interim Head of pRED, has decided to leave Roche.
* Geberit said fourth quarter sales rose 7.3 percent to
501.4 million francs ($546.69 million).
* Cosmo's licensee in the U.S. Santarus receives
FDA approval of UCERIS for the induction of remission in
patients with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.
* Calida is acquiring a 29 percent strategic stake
in French outdoor clothing producer LAFUMA Group which
generated turnover of 225 million euro ($300.73 million) last
year.
* Leclanché S.A. reported total consolidated
revenues a 20.1 percent increase in total consolidate revenues
of 16.1 million in 2012.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
($1 = 0.9172 Swiss francs)