ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.

SWISS RE

Data aggregator Property Claims Service (PCS) upped its insured loss estimate from superstorm Sandy to $18.75 billion, leaving investors in a catastrophe bond issued by Swiss Re facing possible losses.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer said its board approved a previously disclosed capital increase of 142,048.14 Swiss francs by issuing 7,102,407 registered shares to pay for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's private banking unit outside the U.S.

* Ascom said it expects a full-year profit of 20 million Swiss francs following revenues of around 450 million francs, and will propose an increased dividend of 0.30 francs per share in the form of a tax-free distribution from the capital contribution reserves.

ECONOMY

Swiss ZEW investor sentiment index due at 1000 GMT.