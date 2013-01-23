BRIEF-Dova pharmaceuticals files for IPO of up to $74.8 million
* Dova Pharmaceuticals - intend to apply for listing of common stock on the nasdaq global market under the symbol "Dova."
ZURICH Jan 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
NOVARTIS
The Swiss drugmaker is due to publish full-year results at 0600 GMT.
SWISS RE
Data aggregator Property Claims Service (PCS) upped its insured loss estimate from superstorm Sandy to $18.75 billion, leaving investors in a catastrophe bond issued by Swiss Re facing possible losses.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Julius Baer said its board approved a previously disclosed capital increase of 142,048.14 Swiss francs by issuing 7,102,407 registered shares to pay for Bank of America Merrill Lynch's private banking unit outside the U.S.
* Ascom said it expects a full-year profit of 20 million Swiss francs following revenues of around 450 million francs, and will propose an increased dividend of 0.30 francs per share in the form of a tax-free distribution from the capital contribution reserves.
ECONOMY
Swiss ZEW investor sentiment index due at 1000 GMT.
