UBS

Citi and UBS must arbitrate a healthcare group's claim stemming from $234 million in auction rate securities in a dispute over who is considered a "customer" for purposes of securities arbitration, a federal appeals court panel has ruled.

LOGITECH

Logitech's chief executive said his company will decide within 90 days whether to sell the video-conferencing arm it bought in 2009 for $405 million after this week writing down the unit's value by more than half.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta says upon closing of the mandatory reopening of its bid for Devgen, 98.32 percent of the total number of shares in Devgen have been tendered.

* Zuger Kantonalbank FY 2012 net profit of CHF 61.2 million is slightly higher than last year.

* Elma Electronic said revenue in second half year 2012 stabilized despite challenging market environment. Full year revenues were 111.1 million Sfr, a decrease of 5.6 percent compared to the previous year.

* Daetwyler Holding unaudited net revenue increased by a total of 9.6 percent year on year to CHF 1,414.2 million (2011: CHF 1,290.5 million), growth boosted by acquisitions.

* Pargesa Holding said Groupe Bruxelles (GBL)Lambert (GBL), in which it holds a 50 percent stake, placed 1 billion euros of bonds exchangeable into existing GDF Suez shares, or approximately half the GDF suez shares owned by GBL.