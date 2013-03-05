ZURICH, March 5 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

WEGELIN

A U.S. court on Monday sentenced Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, to pay nearly $58 million after it admitted to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said it would pay 0.25 Swiss francs per share dividend for 2012 after net profit rose to 385 million francs. Order intake and sales for 2013 are expected at the previous year's level; underlying operational profitability to be around the previous year's level, temporary impacted by the divestments in the textile segment.

* VZ said it will raise its dividend to 2.65 francs per share from 2.40 after a 6.4 percent increase net profit to 54.3 million francs. Provided the positive financial market trend continues, VZ Group is expecting growth in 2013 to be stronger than in 2012.