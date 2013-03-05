ZURICH, March 5 Swiss stocks were expected to open mildly higher on Tuesday, benefiting from a rebound in Asian shares as fresh assurances of accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve helped revive risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent to 7,616 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.

ROCHE

Roche said on Tuesday it clinched European approval for its breast cancer drug Perjeta, fuelling the company's hopes that the drug will become the standard of care for an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.

WEGELIN

A U.S. court on Monday sentenced Wegelin & Co, the oldest Swiss private bank, to pay nearly $58 million after it admitted to helping wealthy Americans evade taxes.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* GAM said it will propose an unchanged dividend of 0.50 francs per share for 2012 after underlying net profit slipped 2 percent to 162 million francs amid 2.4 billion francs in net new money inflows.

* Siegfried said it would propose a payout increase 1.20 franc per share, up from 1 franc, after net profit more than doubled to 20.9 million francs. Siegfried expects sales for 2013 to increase slightly and profitability to continue.

* Oerlikon said it would pay 0.25 Swiss francs per share dividend for 2012 after net profit rose to 385 million francs. Order intake and sales for 2013 are expected at the previous year's level; underlying operational profitability to be around the previous year's level, temporary impacted by the divestments in the textile segment.

* VZ said it will raise its dividend to 2.65 francs per share from 2.40 after a 6.4 percent increase net profit to 54.3 million francs. Provided the positive financial market trend continues, VZ Group is expecting growth in 2013 to be stronger than in 2012.

* Feintool said it will pay out 5 francs per share after full-year net profit slipped 17 percent to 12.8 million francs. Feintool forecasts 2013 sales of 480 million francs and an operating margin similar to that achieved in 2012 amid further up-front investment in new products.

* Swisslog said Swisslog is will nominate Bernd Minning, head of the company's largest single shareholder Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH, and Peter Hettich, head of Grenzebach's General Industry division, to its board.

* Partners Group said it has won four Private Equity International (PEI) and Private Equity Real Estate (PERE) 2012 awards.