BRIEF-Heiwa unit buys golf business co
* Says Tokyo-based golf business unit buys all shares of a Fukuoka-based co, which is engaged in golf business, on June 1
ZURICH, March 6 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
SWATCH GROUP
The world's largest watchmaker holds its full-year media conference. It already published results earlier this year.
For related news click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa said it swung to a net profit of 417.9 million Swiss francs in 2012 and would propose a stable dividend of 2.57 francs per share.
ECONOMY
LONDON, June 1 Johnson Matthey forecast on Thursday that a greater focus on vehicle pollution would lift long term sales growth of its catalysts as it reported improved annual revenue and profit.