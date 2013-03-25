ZURICH, March 25 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Monday, in line with other European markets after
Cyprus averted financial collapse by securing a last-ditch deal
with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 7,774 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS BANKS
The Swiss government on Sunday denied a newspaper report
that the country had reached a deal in principle with the United
States over undeclared funds hidden by wealthy Americans in
Swiss offshore bank accounts.
NESTLE
Nestle is recalling some special chunky varieties of its
iconic KitKat chocolate brand, mainly in Britain but also in
seven other markets, after consumers found pieces of plastic in
the product.
For more, click on
ROCHE
Roche Holding AG's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said on Monday
that Japanese health regulators have approved a new formulation
of its rheumatoid arthritis drug Actemra.
For more, click on
NOVARTIS
U.S. health regulators approved on Friday a hand-held
inhaler made by Swiss drug maker Novartis AG to treat a type of
bacterial lung infection that often affects cystic fibrosis
patients.
For more, click on
UBS
UBS AG is in talks with the Securities and Exchange
Commission to settle allegations the bank defrauded investors in
a mortgage bond deal that soured during the financial crisis,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
For more, click on
CLARIANT
Clariant would consider another deal of similar size to
Sued-Chemie, a German chemical firm it acquired in 2011 for
roughly $2 billion, its chairman told a newspaper.
For more, click on
MEYER BURGER
Meyer Burger said it would tap shareholders for 150 million
Swiss francs ($159.54 million) to restore its depleted cash pile
after a slump in demand for solar cells pushed it to a full-year
loss.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Richemont said its group public relations
director Pilar Boxford would retire on April 1, 2013. She will
not be replaced on the group's management committee.
* Gottex posted an operating loss of $4.1 million
in 2012 compared with an operating profit of $0.7 million a year
earlier.
* PubliGroupe said it had successfully concluded
its share buy-back programme of 25 million Swiss francs.
* Sulzer is expanding its ceramic materials
production in Barchfeld, Germany.
ECONOMY