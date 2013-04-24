ZURICH, April 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Wednesday, in line with other European
markets after hopes for monetary easing buoyed stocks in the
United States and Asia overnight and Credit Suisse reported
earnings that beat estimates.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.2 percent
higher at 7,821 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
ABB
Swiss industrial group ABB posted a smaller-than-expected
net profit in the first-quarter, down 3 percent at $664 million
as clients shied away from big industrial investments and U.S.
growth slowed.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said first-quarter net profit rose on the
year, lifted by an improved performance from its investment
bank, and flagged a cash dividend.
NOVARTIS
* The Swiss pharma group Novartis named Harry Kirsch as new
Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Jon Symonds, and
reported Q1 core earnings of $1.32 per share, slightly ahead of
estimates.
* The U.S. government filed a civil fraud lawsuit against
Novartis on Tuesday, accusing a unit of the Swiss drugmaker of
causing the Medicare and Medicaid programs to pay tens of
millions of dollars in reimbursements based on fraudulent,
kickback-tainted claims.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* EFG International said it has completed the sale
of its remaining stake in EFG Financial Products to
Notenstein Private Bank.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said assets fell
9 percent in the first quarter to $6.4 billion as a result of
outflows from its managed account platform and a multi-manager
fund.
* Independent energy provider Alpiq has sold its
24.6 percent stake in Repower in equal parts to the canton of
Graubunden and Axpo for a total price of around 171 million
Swiss francs.
* Temenos said it is on track to deliver 2013
guidance after swinging to a first-quarter net profit of $3.68
million from an $11.41 million year-ago loss.
* Swiss Life shareholders approved all resolutions
of the Board of Directors.
* Shareholders accepted all proposals by the Board of
Directors of bfw liegenschaften ag with a vast
majority.
* Vontobel Holding AG said a clear majority of
shareholders approve Board of Directors' proposals.
ECONOMY
* UBS consumption indicator rose slightly to 1.25 points in
March.