ZURICH, April 24 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday, in line with other European markets after hopes for monetary easing buoyed stocks in the United States and Asia overnight and Credit Suisse reported earnings that beat estimates.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 7,821 points, according to pre-market indications provided by Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

ABB

Swiss industrial group ABB posted a smaller-than-expected net profit in the first-quarter, down 3 percent at $664 million as clients shied away from big industrial investments and U.S. growth slowed.

For related news, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said first-quarter net profit rose on the year, lifted by an improved performance from its investment bank, and flagged a cash dividend.

For related news, click on

NOVARTIS

* The Swiss pharma group Novartis named Harry Kirsch as new Chief Financial Officer, taking over from Jon Symonds, and reported Q1 core earnings of $1.32 per share, slightly ahead of estimates.

* The U.S. government filed a civil fraud lawsuit against Novartis on Tuesday, accusing a unit of the Swiss drugmaker of causing the Medicare and Medicaid programs to pay tens of millions of dollars in reimbursements based on fraudulent, kickback-tainted claims.

For related news, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said it has completed the sale of its remaining stake in EFG Financial Products to Notenstein Private Bank.

* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said assets fell 9 percent in the first quarter to $6.4 billion as a result of outflows from its managed account platform and a multi-manager fund.

* Independent energy provider Alpiq has sold its 24.6 percent stake in Repower in equal parts to the canton of Graubunden and Axpo for a total price of around 171 million Swiss francs.

* Temenos said it is on track to deliver 2013 guidance after swinging to a first-quarter net profit of $3.68 million from an $11.41 million year-ago loss.

* Swiss Life shareholders approved all resolutions of the Board of Directors.

* Shareholders accepted all proposals by the Board of Directors of bfw liegenschaften ag with a vast majority.

* Vontobel Holding AG said a clear majority of shareholders approve Board of Directors' proposals.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator rose slightly to 1.25 points in March.