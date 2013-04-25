ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the
main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NOBEL BIOCARE
Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG
said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as
a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high
end dental implants.
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL
Logitech International said on Thursday it will keep its
videoconferencing after a strategic review, focusing mainly on
the small to medium sized companies market, adding the unit
could produce a positive core earnings this year.
LONZA
The specialty chemicals and life sciences group on Thursday
confirmed its earnings target for 2013 and said it was
proceeding with restructuring programme aimed at boosting
profitability.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* In the first quarter of 2013 Alpiq Holding Ltd
recorded consolidated net revenue of CHF 2.4 billion and EBITDA
of CHF 229 million.
* Sulzer said it has been awarded a contract for a
high performance biopolymer production plant in Asia
* Helvetia completes majority acquisition of Chiara
Assicurazioni
* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd publishes final terms
of the planned capital increase of 151.7 million Sfr
* Partners Group invests in Kowloon East: a
decentralized alternative to Hong Kong Island's premium office
space
* Bobst Group shareholders approve all the
proposals of the Board of Directors.
* Annual Shareholders' Meeting Cicor Technologies Ltd.
- shareholders approved all proposals
* Cytos Biotechnology reports First Quarter 2013
Financial Results.
* The Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales
fell by 5.5% in 2012 from EUR 529.8 million to EUR 500.5 million
in a challenging market environment.
* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said on Thursday its
first quarter revenues fell 4 percent from a year ago to 244
million Sfr partly due to low interest rates.
ECONOMY