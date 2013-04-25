ZURICH, April 25 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding AG said net profit fell 1.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 as a weak global economy continued to weigh on sales of its high end dental implants.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL

Logitech International said on Thursday it will keep its videoconferencing after a strategic review, focusing mainly on the small to medium sized companies market, adding the unit could produce a positive core earnings this year.

LONZA

The specialty chemicals and life sciences group on Thursday confirmed its earnings target for 2013 and said it was proceeding with restructuring programme aimed at boosting profitability.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* In the first quarter of 2013 Alpiq Holding Ltd recorded consolidated net revenue of CHF 2.4 billion and EBITDA of CHF 229 million.

* Sulzer said it has been awarded a contract for a high performance biopolymer production plant in Asia

* Helvetia completes majority acquisition of Chiara Assicurazioni

* Meyer Burger Technology Ltd publishes final terms of the planned capital increase of 151.7 million Sfr

* Partners Group invests in Kowloon East: a decentralized alternative to Hong Kong Island's premium office space

* Bobst Group shareholders approve all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

* Annual Shareholders' Meeting Cicor Technologies Ltd. - shareholders approved all proposals

* Cytos Biotechnology reports First Quarter 2013 Financial Results.

* The Phoenix Mecano Group's consolidated gross sales fell by 5.5% in 2012 from EUR 529.8 million to EUR 500.5 million in a challenging market environment.

* Banque Cantonale Vaudoise said on Thursday its first quarter revenues fell 4 percent from a year ago to 244 million Sfr partly due to low interest rates.