ZURICH, April 26 Swiss stocks were expected to
tick lower at the open of trading on Friday as investors trim
positions following a five session rally.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent
lower at 7,892 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova said on Friday its
U.S. subsidiary would increase claims provisions by 198 million
Swiss francs ($209 mln) after a U.S. court found the unit had
supplied a faulty device.
For related news, click on
ROCHE
U.S. lawmakers seeking to create a national set of standards
for tracking prescription drugs as they pass through the
distribution chain heard testimony on Thursday from government
and industry officials about how stringent the regulations
should be.
For related news, click on
UBS
Citigroup Inc has hired two former UBS AG base metals
executives to its growing metals trading desk as part of the
U.S. bank's expansion of its commodities business, the bank said
on Thursday.
For related news, click on
SWATCH, RICHEMONT
Luxury watchmakers expect sales growth to slow this year as
a recovery in the United States and buoyant Middle East demand
fail to offset a China slump more deep-rooted than a temporary
blip caused by anti-corruption moves.
For related news, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Credit Suisse sets final terms of the proposed
stock dividend for the financial year 2012 at one new share for
41 existing shares.
* Meyer Burger said shareholders approved all
proposals by the board, including a 150 million Swiss franc
($158.33 million) capital increase.
* Banque Cantonale de Geneve said Geneva's
government approved a plan, to be submitted to the cantonal
legislature, that would create a single nominative share, to be
available to private shareholders as well as to public entities
to increase liquidity, be more transparent, and allow the bank
to adapt more easily to the new Basel 3 requirements.
* EFG Financial Products said shareholders approved
all proposals including a 1.00 franc per share dividend,
electing Notenstein representatives Pierin Vincenz and Adrian
Kuenzi as well as Patrick de Figueiredo and Lukas Ruflin to the
board, and approving the planned name change to "Leonteq" by
mid-year.
* Interroll said Stefano Mercorio will be proposed
to replace the departing Marco Ghisalberti on the board upcoming
at the company's shareholder meeting May 10.
* Implenia said it completed the first terraced
house at Neugrueen residential development in Mellingen,
Switzerland's largest sustainable housing scheme.
* Elma electronic shareholders approve all motions
proposed by the board of directors.
ECONOMY
April KOF indicator at 0700 GMT
SNB annual general meeting, including speech by SNB chairman
Thomas Jordan, begins at 0800 GMT
($1 = 0.9474 Swiss francs)