ZURICH May 2 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Thursday as concerns about the health of the global
economy and caution ahead of the European Central Bank's policy
meeting keep investors on the sidelines.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent
lower at 7,879 points, according to pre-market indications
provided by Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
SWISS RE
Swiss Re said first quarter profits rose 21 percent, driven
by a 9 percent rise in premium and fee income, low catastrophe
losses and the expiry of a quota share agreement with Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway.
SWISSCOM AG
Swisscom said net revenues fell 2.4 percent in the first
quarter as record customer growth failed to offset weakening
market prices.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Kudelski said all board proposals had been
accepted by a large majority at the shareholders meeting.
* Biella Neher Holding said shareholders approved
all agenda items at the annual meeting. The company flagged
further operational and strategic changes due to a harsh market
environment.
* Banque Profil de Gestion said profits fell to 0.2
million Swiss francs in Q1 2013 from 0.5 million a year earlier.
* mondoBIOTECH holding AG announces financial
results for the year 2012 and completion of due diligence in
relation to the business combination with a division of Pierrel
SpA which this allows the companies to take the necessary steps
to bring the transaction to conclusion.
* Dufry said all proposals of the Board of
Directors were approved by a large majority of the shares
represented at its ordinary general meeting.
* Transocean provides update on cost reduction
initiative.
* Cartier, a brand of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont
, said Guillaume Alix had been named director general of
its Swiss business.
ECONOMY
Swiss purchasing managers index for April is due at 0730
GMT. Six analysts in a Reuters poll gave estimates averaging
49.0 points, up slightly on a month earlier.