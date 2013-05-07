ZURICH May 7 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Tuesday as other European share markets were indicated slightly firmer but Asian stocks were capped by weak global growth data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat at 7,928 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said revenues had stabilised or improved slightly in parts of Europe and it expects more favourable economic conditions towards the end of the year.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's Kadcyla medicine approved in Switzerland in the treatment of a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer

* DKSH partners with Hormel Foods in Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar

* Panalpina reported a consolidated profit of CHF 14 million for the first quarter of 2013.

* Dufry : In the first quarter 2013, Dufry's turnover grew by 1.7 percent to CHF 736.4 million

* Oerlikon continues solid profitability in challenging environment. Order intake increased by 1 percent year-over-year to CHF 763 million.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss consumer sentiment index improved slightly to -5 points in April from -6 points in January, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss unemployment rate fell to a non-seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

* The Swiss Federal Treasury said on Tuesday it was auctioning a 1.25 percent bond maturing in 2024.

* SNB publishes monthly foreign currency reserves data 0700 GMT