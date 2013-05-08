ZURICH May 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly firmer on Wednesday as European stock futures pointed to more gains following strong Chinese trade data.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent at 7,983 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

HOLCIM

Swiss cement maker Holcim said cost savings and price hikes as well as the sale of a stake in Cement Australia helped it offset weaker sales volumes due to harsh winter weather to post an increase in first-quarter profit.

ACTELION

Actelion should continue a late-stage study into a new heart and lung drug, independent monitors have recommended, with final results now expected by mid-2014, giving the biotech firm hope it has a further product in its pipeline.

RICHEMONT

Luxury goods group Richemont has appointed new chief executives to two of its brands, naming Jerome Lambert as head of its Montblanc pens business and Daniel Riedo at the Jaeger-Le Coultre watch manufacturer.

UBS

Robbie DeRooy, a veteran broker from UBS's Wealth Management Americas division has moved to rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, joining the company's office in West Palm Beach, Florida.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse investment banker Sebastian Grigg has been appointed vice chairman of the bank's EMEA investment banking department after having spent six years at the helm of the company's UK investment banking team.

BSI

Generali's private bank BSI attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion) book value, four people familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kardex Stow and Averys, specializing in static racks and storage systems, announce their plans to join forces

* Novartis AG at UBS investor day

* Kuehne & Nagel shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors

* Schweiter Technologies AG shareholder meeting.

* Pargesa Holding earnings release

* Vetropack Holding shareholder meeting

* Vaudoise Assurances Holding shareholders approve all board proposals at shareholder meeting

* Meyer Burger says 99.62 percent of subscription rights exercised in rights issue, raising a gross 151.7 million Sfr

* Evolva shareholders approve all board proposals at shareholder meeting

* Vodafone certifies u-blox LISA 3G modules for M2M

ECONOMY

Swiss consumer price data due at 0715 GMT.