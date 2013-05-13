ZURICH May 13 Swiss stocks were expected to open little changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected Chinese industrial output data kept investors on the sidelines.

The Swiss blue-chip index was predicted to open flat at 8,178 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday

SWISS BANKS

Switzerland's finance minister supports exchanging bank client data with foreign tax authorities under certain conditions, which the Swiss government will begin debating in June, according to a newspaper interview.

ABB

ABB, the world's biggest supplier of industrial motors and power grids, said its chief technology officer had decided to leave the company for family reasons.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life and Valiant are discussing a distribution partnership, which may include the insurer taking a stake in the bank, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner said net sales rose 11 percent to 89.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of its 2012/2013 fiscal year, while net profit was 0.3 million francs.

* J. Michael Talbert announces plans for retirement from Transocean's Board of Directors.

* PSP Swiss Property AG said first-quarter net income excluding changes in fair value increased to 41.2 million francs from 39.8 million a year earlier.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it had successfully completed a placing of 4'887'500 Santarus shares and that the underwriter, Jefferies, exercised its entire over allotment option.

ECONOMY

* Swiss retail sales data due at 0715 GMT.