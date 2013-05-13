ZURICH May 13 Swiss stocks were expected to
open little changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected Chinese
industrial output data kept investors on the sidelines.
The Swiss blue-chip index was predicted to open flat
at 8,178 points according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday
SWISS BANKS
Switzerland's finance minister supports exchanging bank
client data with foreign tax authorities under certain
conditions, which the Swiss government will begin debating in
June, according to a newspaper interview.
For more, click on
ABB
ABB, the world's biggest supplier of industrial
motors and power grids, said its chief technology officer had
decided to leave the company for family reasons.
For more, click on:
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life and Valiant are discussing a
distribution partnership, which may include the insurer taking a
stake in the bank, Swiss newspaper Sonntag reported on Sunday,
citing sources familiar with the matter.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schaffner said net sales rose 11 percent to 89.6
million Swiss francs in the first half of its 2012/2013 fiscal
year, while net profit was 0.3 million francs.
* J. Michael Talbert announces plans for retirement from
Transocean's Board of Directors.
* PSP Swiss Property AG said first-quarter net
income excluding changes in fair value increased to 41.2 million
francs from 39.8 million a year earlier.
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said it had successfully
completed a placing of 4'887'500 Santarus shares and that the
underwriter, Jefferies, exercised its entire over allotment
option.
ECONOMY
* Swiss retail sales data due at 0715 GMT.