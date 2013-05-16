ZURICH May 16 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly weaker on Thursday, consolidating after a big rally on Wednesday fuelled by a weaker franc as other European markets also steadied.

The Swiss blue-chip index was predicted to open down 0.1 percent at 8,308 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

RICHEMONT

Richemont chairman and founder Johann Rupert will take a one-year sabbatical leave from September, leaving responsibility for the luxury goods group in the hands of a recently-named joint chief executive team.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

Zurich Insurance Group missed expectations on Thursday with a 7 percent fall in first-quarter net profit and said it remained on track to meet 2013 targets.

Europe's third-biggest insurer by market capitalisation posted a net profit of $1.062 billion for the first three months of the year, missing analysts average forecast in a Reuters poll for $1.137 billion.

ROCHE

* Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is exploring a sale of its blood glucose meters business, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, as the industry grapples with increased competition and reimbursement pressure.

* An experimental leukemia treatment that Roche Holding AG hopes will improve upon its best-selling cancer drug Rituxan delayed disease progression twice as long as chemotherapy, according to preliminary trial data released on Wednesday.

* An experimental Roche Holding AG drug that helps the immune system attack tumors was well tolerated and demonstrated an impressive effect against a variety of cancers, according to preliminary trial results released on Wednesday.

* Melanoma patients treated with two Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N drugs fared much better than those who received either of the medications individually, a new advance for treatments that harness the body's immune system to fight cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zueblin recorded a consolidated loss of CHF 89 million in the financial year 2012/13. This result is mainly due to a write-down of CHF 71 million in the value of the non-strategic portfolio held for sale as a result of a continuing deterioration of the market environment

* Implenia : Major new project in Zurich Altstetten - Implenia contracted by Swiss Federal Railways to build 185 apartments and 5000 square meters of business space on the Letzibach C plot.

* Gategroup achieved solid revenue growth in the first quarter of 2013. Total revenue was up 4.5% to CHF 686.0 million compared to CHF 656.7 million in the previous year. The increase was driven by organic growth and acquisitions made in 2012

* Panalpina said all of the board of directors' proposals were approved at its annual general meeting.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank still sees the franc as overvalued and will continue to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on the safe-haven currency as long as necessary, board member Fritz Zurbruegg was quoted as saying on Thursday.