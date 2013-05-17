ZURICH May 17 Swiss stocks are expected to open weaker on Friday, mirroring losses on Wall Street following comments from U.S. central bank officials saying the Fed could begin easing up its monetary stimulus this summer.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.2 percent at 8,240 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said it won a GBCHealth Business Action on Health Award for its Arogya Parivar ("Healthy Family") initiative as one of the best corporate programs to address global health needs.

* Cytos and Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research said the first healthy volunteer has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial with their H1N1 influenza vaccine candidate based on Cytos' proprietary bacteriophage Qbeta virus-like particle technology.

* Adval Tech said shareholders approved all motions including re-electing board members Willy Michel and Michael Pieper for a further term of three years.

* U Blox said it is collaborating with Intel Corp. to bring a small, cost-effective 3G-only HSPA module to the market.

* Safra Sarasin Holding Ltd. said it recorded 171 million Swiss francs ($178.25 million) net profit last year and managed 130 billion francs in client assets.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs)