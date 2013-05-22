ZURICH May 22 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, with European futures pointing to a mixed open as some markets ease off a month long rally ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony before Congress.

The Swiss blue-chip index was seen opening down 0.1 percent at 8,312 points according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS AG lost a bid Tuesday to dismiss a whistle-blower lawsuit by a former commercial mortgage-backed securities strategist who said he was fired for refusing to publish misleading research reports.

ROCHE

*Roche Holding AG teamed up with Sigma-Aldrich Corp to make an unsuccessful bid for Life Technologies Corp earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said.

*Roche presents new, fully automated lab solution at Europe's largest diagnostics conference

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* HSBC Middle East has signed an exclusive 10-year agreement with Zurich Insurance Middle East to distribute its personal and commercial General Insurance products in the United Arab Emirates, with other Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets to be considered in the future.

* Meyer Burger's dedicated measurement technology for high efficiency solar modules successfully approved by Photovoltaik Institut, Berlin

* Implenia gets an order worth 30 million francs for housing project in Valsangiacomo, Chiasso.

* India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is looking to cancel a May naphtha cargo sold to unlisted, Swiss-based trader Vitol, a company source said on Wednesday.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach AG Q1 2013 report, says marked improvement in earnings situation, outlook for 2013 raised, Board of Directors examines capital increase of approx. 300 million Swiss francs.

* Partners Group provides mezzanine financing for Heyford Park, a mixed use commercial-residential estate located in Oxfordshire, England

* SHL Telemedicine Q1 2013 results