ZURICH May 24 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday as investors hunt for bargains following
the previous day's heavy sell off.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.4 percent
to 8,198 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group CSGN.VX has named Jeff Douthit as new
co-head of its investment banking department in Chicago,
according to an internal memo to staff reviewed by Reuters.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche's subsidiary Chugai said it has launched a
subcutaneous injection formulation of its drug Actemra for the
treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in Japan
* The U.S. FDA allows marketing of Roche's tina-quant
hba1cdx assay for the diagnosis of diabetes.
* Burkhalter Holding Ltd publishes conditions for
planned share capital increase.
* SIX Exchange Regulation has submitted a sanction proposal
against CI Com SA to the Sanction Commission of SIX
Swiss Exchange.
* Compagnie Financière Tradition said shareholders
voted to increase share capital in connection with a scrip
dividend charged to capital reserves.
ECONOMY
* Moody's affirms Switzerland's AAA rating; outlook stable.