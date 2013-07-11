BRIEF-California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development to offer GM $8 million tax credit
ZURICH, July 11 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Thursday, other global share markets afer U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Reserve would continue to pursue loose monetary policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.8 percent to 8,031 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer. The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, says it is under investigation by the French competition authority and is fully cooperating.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The insurance industry needs worldwide definitions for the capital underpinning its business just as the Basel III capital rules have set standards for the banking sector, the chief executive of Zurich Insurance told a German daily.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Santhera Initiates Collaboration with the European Vision Institute Clinical Research Network in LHON
* Partners Group reports client demand of EUR 2.2 billion in H1 2013
* Logitech Nominates Bracken P. Darrell to Board of Directors
ECONOMY
* Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan to hold speech as SNB inaugurates new branch in Singapore. 0730 GMT
