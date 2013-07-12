BRIEF-Tay Two says business and capital alliance with A-too
* Says it planed a business and capital alliance with A-Too Inc. on April 13
ZURICH, July 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Friday, after Wall Street set record highs following Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's comments indicating the central bank is not rushing to wind up its stimulus programme.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 7,996 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
UBS
UBS said some of its German offices were searched in connection with an ongoing tax probe of the Swiss bank's clients, confirming an earlier media report.
* Says it planed a business and capital alliance with A-Too Inc. on April 13
SYDNEY, April 14 New Zealand's civil defence authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas.