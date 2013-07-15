ZURICH, July 15 Swiss stocks were expected to open firmer on Monday, after Asian stocks erased early losses and a batch of Chinese data showed the slowdown in the region's economic powerhouse was not as bad as feared.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent to 7,987 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

VP BANK

VP Bank said it will buy HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt SA's private bank and the fund business related to it for an undisclosed price, a further sign of industry consolidation as banking secrecy comes under fire.

ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is seeking financing for a potential bid for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a transaction that if successful would be the largest healthcare deal of the year, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Roche said on Monday it had received conditional approval from the European Commission for Erivedge, a drug used to treat adults with basal cell carcinoma, a disfiguring form of skin cancer.

UBS

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has spoken to the chairman of UBS <UBSN.VX. about the possibility of the Swiss bank buying the government's remaining stake in Commerzbank , a magazine reported on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swisslog warned it expects a drop in net sales of up to 5 percent on the year and a margin on earnings before interest and tax of roughly 3.3 percent, after order intake in both its main divisions fell short.

* Kuehne & Nagel said it posted a 35 percent rise in first-half net profit on a 3.3 percent rise in revenue, and that it didn't expect a "significant" pick-up in global trade in the second half of the year.

* Sika said it is acquiring JMTexsa, S.A. de C.V. and Texsa India Ltd, two manufacturers of waterproofing membranes, from French industrial group Soprema.

* Bank Vontobel and Helvetia Insurance have extended their longstanding partnership at least until the end of 2018. The cooperation comprises asset management in the fund area, investment banking and the insurance business.

* Publigroup said it cancelled 167,211 treasury shares acquired through ashare buyback program.

* Huegli said Endrik Dallmann will become head of Germany from next year following the retirement of Alexander Moosmann. Matthias Gruen will join in October and take responsibility for Huegli's Heirler, Cenovis, Erntesegen, Natur Compagnie as well as the Tellofix and Oscho brands.

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer/import price index 0715 GMT