ZURICH, July 19 Swiss stocks were set to open
lower on Friday in line with other European markets as
disappointing results from major U.S. technology companies
dampen sentiment.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen slipping 0.3
percent at the open to 7,908 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday.
SWISSCOM
Switzerland's competition authority WEKO said on Friday it
had opened an investigation against Swisscom following
suggestions the company had abused its market position in
broadband internet for business clients.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche launches two new tests for monitoring
transplant patients on immunosuppressive therapy.
* Mikron Holding AG said sales rose 11 percent in
the first half to 119.6 million Swiss francs ($126.40 million)
while EBIT increased to 1.9 million francs
* SIX Swiss Exchange's sanction commission has fined
Publigroupe Ltd 40,000 Swiss francs for deficient
disclosures in its interim financial statements.
* Altin AG said its planned share buyback will be
implemented through tradable put options.
ECONOMY
($1 = 0.9462 Swiss francs)