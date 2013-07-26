BRIEF-IBK Securities sells 6.9 pct stake in E-World
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
Zurich, July 26 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen reversing the previous session's losses, boosted in part by M&A activity after France's Vivendi said it will sell most of its stake in Activision for $8.2 billion.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .
The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Galenica said Injectafer received US FDA approval for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia.
* Panalpina said it improved profitability in the second quarter.
* Swissquote said it was expecting to see net new money of about 1 billion Swiss francs in 2013 after assets under management climbed 13.6 percent in the first half.
* ABB said it completed the acquisition of Power-One.
* Meyer Burger awarded two contracts totalling over CHF 5 million with customers in Asia and Europe.
* Interroll said it was expecting higher operating and net profit for the first half year 2013.
* Starrag Group Holding AG published its half year 2013 earnings release
* Graubuendner Kantonalbank said first-half group profit rose 2.3 percent to 88.1 million Swiss francs.
* Autoneum Holding AG half year 2013 earnings release
* Bellevue Group AG published its half year 2013 earnings release.
* Calida Holding AG said it posted profitable growth in the first half of 2013.
ECONOMY
* Says it sold 6.9 percent stake(6.3 million shares) in the company, decreasing its stake in the company to 0 percent from 6.9 percent
* Says it raised 8 billion won in private placement of 6.8 million shares of the co as of March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk's (Japfa; BB-/Stable) USD150 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022. The notes will be guaranteed by almost all of Japfa's major operating subsidiaries. The company intends to use about USD137 million of the net proceeds to redeem a part of its US dollar notes maturing in 2018 and the remainder for ge