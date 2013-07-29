ZURICH, July 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets
seen rising as investors bet major central banks will keep their
accommodative monetary policies for the foreseeable future.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen gaining 0.2
percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
NOVARTIS
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion-a-year
multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone will lose its patent protection
in 2014 because of a ruling from a U.S. appeals court, making it
potentially prey to cheaper generics, developed by Novartis and
others.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said its first-half profit after tax grew
13.2 percent to 141.3 million Swiss francs.
* Temenos to report Q2 earnings.
ECONOMY