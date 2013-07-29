ZURICH, July 29 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly higher on Monday, in line with European markets seen rising as investors bet major central banks will keep their accommodative monetary policies for the foreseeable future.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen gaining 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

NOVARTIS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone will lose its patent protection in 2014 because of a ruling from a U.S. appeals court, making it potentially prey to cheaper generics, developed by Novartis and others.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sika said its first-half profit after tax grew 13.2 percent to 141.3 million Swiss francs.

* Temenos to report Q2 earnings.