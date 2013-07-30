ZURICH, July 30 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Tuesday, taking their cue from gains in Asia and on Wall Street although investors were expected to take fewer risks ahead of central bank meetings later in the week.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent to 7,826 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

UBS was indicated up 1.1 percent.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS said it will repay a loan and buy back equity in a fund set up as part of its 2008 bailout, a move the Swiss bank expects will bolster its capital later this year.

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it reaped the gains from a restructuring, and said it was gradually moving towards its short and mid-term targets.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza and BioWa inc said they have entered into research agreements with Pfizer Inc. allowing the use of the POTELLIGENT CHOK1SV Cell Line in the research and development of multiple proprietary antibodies in Pfizer's pipeline.

* Temenos said it swung to a second-quarter net profit of $8.47 million from a year-ago loss, and backed full-year guidance including software licensing growth of up to 10 percent.

* Schmolz&Bickenbach said it is nominating Michael Buechter, Edwin Eichler, Vladimir Kuznetsov, Marco Musetti, and Oliver Thum to its board, after Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg had won a long-running power struggle over the indebted firm.

* Acino said first-half group revenue increased by 11 percent year-on-year to 143.4 million euros while net profit rose to 4.1 million euros.

* bfw liegenschaften ag published its preliminary results for the first half and said net earnings will be at approximately 6.2 million francs.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is selling back to UBS this year the once-toxic assets it shouldered at the height of the financial crisis, which have since become profitable.

