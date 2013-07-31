ZURICH, July 31 Swiss stocks were expected to
open near flat on Wednesday, with European stock index futures
pointing to a mixed open as investors remain cautious ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the day.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little
changed at 7,814 points, according to premarket indications from
bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
LIECHTENSTEINISCHE LANDESBANK AG
U.S. federal prosecutors and Liechtenstein's oldest bank,
announced a $23.8 million settlement on Tuesday that halts any
criminal prosecution of the bank, which admitted to helping U.S.
clients evade taxes.
VONTOBEL
Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said first half profit rose 20
percent from a year earlier as its asset management arm hauled
in 7.4 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 bln) of fresh money and
performance at its struggling private bank improved.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa said net profit fell to 109.7 million
Swiss francs in the first half of 2013.
* Dufry reported gross profit rose to 981 million
Swiss francs in the first half of 2013.
* APG SGA said it had sold its entire business in
Romania to the present local CEO
* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals says H1 new product sales
exceed expectations, reports important progress in products in
development and a strong increase in profits.
ECONOMY
* The UBS consumption indicator is due at 0600 GMT.
* Switzerland leading KOF indicator is due at 0700 GMT.