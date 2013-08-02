ZURICH Aug 2 Swiss stocks were expected to open
higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rallying as
investors bet U.S. jobs figures will add to recent data
signalling an improvement in economic activity.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 1.6 percent
to 7,942 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse Group is selling its private equity
business to Grosvenor Capital Management LP as the bank adapts
to stricter rules for managing capital and risk.
ACTELION
Europe's largest biotech company Actelion said it will
acquire Ceptaris, a privately held U.S.-based specialty
pharmaceutical company developing a topical drug, Valchlor, to
treat a form of cancer.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Novartis said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration expanded the age indication for its Menveo
meningococcal vaccine, approving it for infnants from two months
of age.
* Schmolz + Bickenbach said the existing members of
its board of directors were stepping down ahead of an
extraordinary general meeting on September 13.
* Leclanche published the agenda for its upcoming
extraordinary general shareholders meeting.
ECONOMY
* July PMI at 0730 GMT