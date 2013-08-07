ZURICH Aug 7 Swiss stocks are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, in line with other European bourses as they reflect a pullback in investor risk appetite which sent Wall Street indexes lower overnight.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.3 percent lower at 7,976 points, according to pre-market indications compiled by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS AG agreed to pay $49.8 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it misled investors about a mortgage bond transaction it structured prior to the 2008 financial crisis, the regulator said on Tuesday.

SWISSCOM

Switzerland's largest telecoms operator said on Wednesday it would appoint a new chief executive by the end of the year as it reported a 10 percent drop in second-quarter profit.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday its drug Afinitor did not show a survival benefit in patients with advanced liver cancer.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AEVIS Holding SA has achieved a turnover of 216.3 million Swiss francs in the first half-year 2013, an increase of 34 percent over the previous year.

* LEM Holding SA reports sales of 61.8 million francs and net profit of 9.8 million francs for the first quarter of 2013/14.

* CREALOGIX Holding AG said Rolf Licthin would take over the role of Chief Financial Officer on Sept. 1.

* Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. and Lonza announced the signing of a non-exclusive research license agreement, for access to Lonza's GS Xceed Gene Expression System.

ECONOMY

* Swiss consumer confidence for Q3 due at 0545 GMT.

* The Swiss National Bank publishes foreign currency reserve data for July at 0700 GMT.

* Swiss inflation data for July due at 0715 GMT.