ZURICH Aug 8 Swiss stocks are expected to open
a touch higher on Thursday, as forecast-beating Chinese trade
data is expected to reassure investors over growth in the
world's second-biggest economy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged at 7,976
points, according to pre-market indications compiled by bank
Julius Baer. The SMI Future was marginally
higher at 7,968 points.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
NESTLE
Underlying sales growth at Nestle missed forecasts in the
first half and lagged the performance of key rivals, prompting
the world's biggest food group to cut its sales goal as price
erosion continued in Europe.
SWISS RE
Swiss Re, the world's second largest reinsurer, beat
expectations with a $786 million second-quarter net profit on
Thursday, helped by good July renewals and higher premium
volumes.
ADECCO
Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said labour
markets in austerity-ravaged Europe are starting to stabilise
and reported higher-than-expected net profit in the second
quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sika said it has offered 320 million francs to
acquire Akzo Nobel's building adhesives business to
boost its product offering for interior finishing in the
flooring, sealing bonding and refurbishment markets.
* EFG said Ludovic Chechin-Laurans is stepping down
as head of Swiss private banking to return to the Bahamas for a
new business venture, which will collaborate with the Swiss
bank.
* ADB Group reported its half-year 2013 results.
* AFG published first-half results.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss unemployment rate rose to a non-seasonally
adjusted 3 percent in July from 2.9 percent in the previous
month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on
Thursday.