ZURICH Aug 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, in line with European markets seen rising, with some traders citing reassuring inflation data from China as giving a boost to investor sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.2 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Clariant and Saudi Arabian industrial company Tasnee said they established a joint venture for masterbatches in Saudi-Arabia, with Clariant selling 40 percent in Clariant Masterbatches to Tasnee.

* Dufry said it signed an agreement to operate duty free spaces at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA), Sri Lanka.

* Tecan said it appointed Achim von Leoprechting to the management board.

* Evolva Holding SA said on Thursday Japanese authorities have ruled Evolva's resveratrol should be regulated as a food and nutritional supplement.

* Interroll said it increased operating profit and net profit in the first half of 2013.

* Private Equity Holding AG says net asset value at 31 July was 59.75 euro ($79.98).

* Implenia said it won a microtunnelling contract in Hamburg.

* Addex Therapeutics said it raised CHF 3.2 million in a private placement to international institutional investors.

ECONOMY

($1 = 0.7471 euros)