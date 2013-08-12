ZURICH Aug 12 Swiss stocks were expected to
rise slightly on Monday, tracking gains in Asian and European
indices after recent robust economic data from China.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen up 0.1 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
SWISS LIFE
Insurer Swiss Life said its Swiss Life Select unit
had reached an agreement with the Austrian consumers'
association to end litigation over allegations the unit gave
customers misleading advice.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Logitech International announced the end of its
$250 million share buyback program. Logitech said it had
repurchased a total of 26,109,412 shares under the program.
* Loeb Group reported a net result of 46 million
Swiss francs for the first half of 2013.
* Swisslog said it had won a 58 million Swiss franc
order from Britain's TJ Morris. Swisslog will act as general
contractor for the materials handling elements of a new
distribution center.
* Actelion said it had completed its share
repurchase program OF 800 million Swiss francs initiated in
November 2010.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank will continue to enforce its cap
on the Swiss franc for as long as it is necessary, the bank's
vice chairman said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.
* June retail sales expected at 0715 GMT.