ZURICH Aug 20 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower, in line with European markets seen tracking losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with concerns about a possible cut in U.S. stimulus measures from next month hitting sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said improving consumer sentiment in its biggest market Europe and buoyant demand in North America helped lift underlying sales by 8.7 percent in the first half of the year.

STRAUMANN

Straumann, the world's largest maker of dental implants, posted a 21 percent jump in first-half net profit and expects cost cuts to further boost profitability in the rest of the year.

NOVARTIS

Novartis said U.S. regulators have granted breakthrough therapy status for its investigational compound bimagrumab for the potential treatment of patients with sporadic inclusion body myositis (sIBM).

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kudelski said it was selected by Zurich Insurance as a cyber security specialist for the support of an innovative cyber insurance product addressing the needs of companies to help protect themselves against new cyber threats.

* Charles Voegele said gross sales fell 4 percent to 555 million Swiss francs in the first half, leading to a consolidated loss of 21 million.

* Forbo said group profit rose around 10 percent to 46.9 million Swiss francs and it confirmed its earnings guidance.

* Transocean said the total value of new contracts since its July 17, 2013 fleet status report is approximately $2.5 billion.

* Looser posted consolidated net income of 11.2 million francs in the first half on the back of 236 million in revenues.