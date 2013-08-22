ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking declines in European shares, as minutes of the U.S. central bank's last policy meeting failed to quell concerns about a cut in stimulus from next month.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down at 7,870 points, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

NOBEL BIOCARE

Swiss dental implant maker Nobel Biocare Holding NOBN.S stuck to its forecast that it would lift market share and revenue in 2013 after chalking up its first quarterly sales growth in two years.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

*The Schlatter Group reported a first half net loss of 0.2 million Swiss francs ($217,300).

* BCV posted a first-half net profit of 151 million francs.

* Orior said net profit declined to 11.2 million francs in the first half due to higher raw material prices.

* Tamedia posted net income of 54.7 million francs in the first half.

* Comet reported net income of 2.7 million francs in the first half of the year.

* Ascom said it made a group profit of 14.5 million francs in the first half.

* Kardex said its net profit for the first half stood at 10.8 million euros.

* Gategroup posted a first half net loss of 12.9 million francs.

* Kuoni reported a net loss of 47.4 million francs in the first half.

* Clariant said it had signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH on polypropylene catalyst technology.

* Peach Property reported increase in first half net profit to 3.7 million francs.

* Evolva posted a net loss of 8.7 million francs in the first six months of the year.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland rose by a real 3.0 percent in July to 18.222 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said.

($1 = 0.9205 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7476 euros)