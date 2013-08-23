ZURICH Aug 23 Swiss stocks were expected to open higher on Friday, mirroring other European markets as upbeat economic data suggesting the global economy is expanding buoyed sentiment.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,002 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kaba is acquiring China's Shenzhen Probuck Technologies, a specialist in making electronic door locks with its own fingerprint technology, which has around 340 employees and generates annual turnover of around 10 million francs.

* Berner Kantonalbank posted first-half profit after tax of 59.2 million francs.

* Bachem said first-half net income jumped 43 percent to 10.4 million francs and expects results in the second half to be slightly stronger than the first.

* Mobilezone's consolidated profit rose 18.6 percent to 8.8 million francs.

* Gurit Holding posted a net loss in the first half of 2.4 million francs.

* Cham Paper Group said net profit for the first half of 2013 amounted 1.6 million francs.

* Schmolz + Bickenbach : Registration block on resolutions made by Schmolz + Bickenbach AG's General Meeting is lifted.