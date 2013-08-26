ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss stocks were seen opening
slightly higher on Monday, mirroring gains in European shares,
as tensions in the Middle East drove up the price of oil,
supporting commodity shares and the wider equity market.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1
percent higher at 8,018 points, according to premarket
indications by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ACTELION
Actelion said an important condition for its acquisition of
privately-held firm Ceptaris was met with Ceptaris gaining U.S.
approval for its Valchlor gel.
For more click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Siegfried Holding said it posted net profit for
the first half of 18.5 million Swiss francs.
* Roche will name a new chairman in autumn, its CEO
Severin Schwan told Swiss newspaper Nordwestschweiz in an
interview.
* PubliGroupe reported a net loss of 9.5 million
Swiss francs for the first half compared with the net profit of
10.8 million francs for the same period last year.
* Vetropack said its first-half net profit halved to
28.5 million Swiss francs.
* Flughafen Zuerich said its first-half net profit
fell 87 percent to 10.1 million Swiss francs.
* Metall Zug said its first-half net profit rose to
70.8 million Swiss francs.
ECONOMY
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)