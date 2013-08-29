ZURICH Aug 29 Swiss stocks were expected to
open unchanged on Thursday as an improving macroeconomic outlook
in Europe is balanced by concerns over a possible U.S.-led
military strike against the Syrian government, keeping risk
appetite in check.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen flat cent at 7,776
points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:
ZURICH
The Swiss insurer said its chairman, ex-Deutsche Bank AG
head Josef Ackermann, will step down immediately,
following what appeared to be the suicide of the insurer's
financial chief earlier this week.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Swiss insurer Baloise said first half profit
rose 11.8 percent to 245 million Swiss francs ($265.42
million)on a 5.1 percent rise in business volume and strong
investment gains.
* Actelion said the New England Journal of
Medicine published the results of Seraphin, a study of its
macitentan drug in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension
(PAH).
* Liechtensteinische Landesbank said first-half
profit shrank to 13.6 million francs after provisions for a U.S.
tax dispute, a net goodwill value adjustment for swisspartners,
the closure of its Swiss arm, and costs to restructure depressed
the interim result by 58.4 million francs.
* Valora said first-half net profit more than
doubled to 25.8 million francs and confirmed its projection of
achieving an operating profit of some 75 million francs for
2013 as a whole, with a further 5 to 10 million francs in
positive one-off effects.
* Sonova said its Advanced Bionics unit has
received U.S. approval for its new Naída CI Q70 sound processor.
* Implenia said first-half revenues rose 15.5
percent to 1.4 billion francs and operating income was up 5
percent at 30.1 million.
* Lem said it will reduce headcount in Geneva by 13
people as part of a decision to establish a new production site
in Sofia, Bulgaria. The expected cost of the restructuring plan
is in line with provisions recorded and will not lead to
additional full-year costs.
* Oerlikon said it is opening a new sales and
service site in Brazil.
* Perrot Duval said first-half net profit rose to
1.168 million francs and that instead of a dividend, it will
propose that unappropriated retained earnings be carried forward
this year in view of its need to maintain liquid assets to
realize its developments.
* Bobst said its operating result in the first
half of 2013 was close to break even, with a 24.7 million Swiss
franc improvement compared to the first six months of 2012.
ECONOMY
Swiss non-farm payrolls due at 0715 GMT
($1 = 0.9231 Swiss francs)