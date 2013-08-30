ZURICH Aug 30 Swiss stocks were expected to open unchanged on Friday, in line with European markets seen steady after the previous session's rally, although energy shares could feel the pinch of a retreat in oil prices as a military strike on Syria appeared less likely.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen unchanged, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday:

BANKS, U.S. TAX DEAL

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with the Swiss government to allow some Swiss banks to avoid or defer prosecution stemming from a long-running probe of tax dodging by Americans using Swiss bank accounts.

NESTLE, L'OREAL

L'Oreal will be ready to buy Nestle's 29.5 percent stake in the French cosmetics giant next year, French daily Les Echos reported, citing L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Syngenta said it appointed Patricia Malarkey as head of research and development with effect from January 1, 2014. Jonathan Seabrook, head of corporate affairs, will join the executive committee from October.

* ABB said it appointed Jean-Christophe Deslarzes as head of human resources.

* Implenia said its two major shareholders, Ammann Group and Rudolf Maag, plan to reduce their stake by about 10 percent of Implenia's share capital.

* Santhera said it significantly reduced cash burn in the first six months of the year, cutting its net loss to 3.2 million Swiss francs.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach said its board of directors decided to propose a greater capital increase than initially planned, supported by the S+B KG/Renova group, at an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Sept. 26.

* Starrag Group said Bernhard Bringmann would lead its business unit 1 from Jan. 1, 2014, taking over from Walter Boersch.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss lead indicator is due at 0700 GMT.