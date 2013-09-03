ZURICH, Sept. 3 Swiss stocks were set to open
flat to slightly lower on Tuesday, bucking what is expected to
be a rise in European markets.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen 0.2 percent lower
at 7,890 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Tuesday its arthritis drug Ilaris
was approved in the European Union to treat children from 2
years up.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Dufry said it had signed long-term contracts in
Brazil in Sao Paulo, Brasilia, Viracopos and Natal to operate
duty free and duty paid spaces.
* Santhera Pharmaceuticals said it reached an
agreement with Takeda to license back previously
granted European rights for Catena to treat Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy, in which the Swiss firm regains European
commercialization rights for the drug.
ECONOMY
The Swiss economy grew by 0.5 percent in the second quarter
from the previous quarter, the State Secretariat for Economic
Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday
SWISS NATIONAL BANK
The Swiss National Bank sees no end to the franc cap at
present as current conditions continue to warrant its existence,
its vice chairman Jean-Pierre Danthine said on Monday.
