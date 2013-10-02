ZURICH Oct 2 Swiss stocks are expected to open
almost unchanged on Wednesday as investors appeared hopeful that
a partial shutdown of the U.S. government will not trigger
broader turmoil.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
8,052 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it was introducing Roxolid
SLActive implants in new sizes to help dental professionals
avoid bone augmentation procedures.
* Sika said it had completed the acquisition of
AkzoNobel's Building Adhesives business.
* Mobimo said it issued a five-year 165 million
franc straight bond with a coupon of 1.5 percent, the proceeds
of which would be used to replace short-term debt facilities and
to finance on-going projects.
* Acino Holding said it had received a cash offer of 115
Swiss francs a share from Pharma Strategy Partners GmbH, a unit
of Avista Capital Partners and Nordic Capital.
ECONOMY