ZURICH Oct 4 Swiss stocks were seen slightly lower on Friday, weighed by concerns over when the United States will resolve a budget standoff that has shut down parts of the government.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen down 0.1 percent at 7,936 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday.

Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Thursday it planned to buy back up to 5 percent of its share capital and participation certificates.

* Novartis said new data showed Gilenya reduced brain volume loss by one third.

* Calida said it was seeking a majority stake in French sports clothing group Lafuma, proposing to build up its stake in the company from 15.3 percent to 50.6 percent before making a public takeover offer to other shareholders.

* A Swatch shareholder has submitted a legal challenge against the block re-election of board members at the company's last annual general meeting.

* Panalpina increases customer focus with new region and Chief Commercial Officer.

* New Venturetec said it expected a consolidated net gain of approximately $16.5 million, or $3.30 per share, for the fiscal year 2012/13.