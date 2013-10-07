ZURICH Oct 7 Swiss stocks were seen virtually
unchanged on Monday, while European shares were seen down, in
the absence of any signs of progress towards resolving the
standoff over the U.S. federal budget and debt ceiling.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening flat at
7,941 points, according to premarket indications by bank Julius
Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
NOVARTIS
Swiss drugmaker Novartis said its drug omalizumab was almost
doubly effective in improving quality of life for patients with
a severe form of hives, compared with a placebo, according to a
late-stage study.
For more, click on
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Straumann said it had signed an agreements to
purchase 51 percent of Medentika in Germany for a total price of
32 million euros, and a 30 percent stake in Spain's Createch
Medical.
* Evolva said it had signed a binding term sheet for
the clinical development of EV-077, Evolva's compound targeted
at kidney disease caused by diabetes, with Serodus ASA
. The parties aim to sign a full license agreement no
later than 31 December 2013.
ECONOMY
SNB International Reserves and Foreign Currency Liquidity
data due at 0700 GMT