ZURICH Oct 8 Swiss stocks were expected to open lower on Tuesday, in line with other European markets, as an ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to spook investors.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent at the open to 7,860 points, according to pre-market indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell all the assets of Baldor's generator-set business to Generac Holdings.

GOTTEX

Swiss fund-of-hedge-funds manager Gottex is partnering with two former executives of Blackstone Group and Goldman Sachs to back Asian hedge fund managers starved of capital since the global finance crisis.

LEDERMANN IMMOBILIEN

Swiss real estate company Ledermann Immobilien said on Tuesday it had decided to suspend its initial public offering on the Swiss stock exchange without giving a reason.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche's Japanese subsidiary Chugai said it had filed a new drug application for its drug alectinib hydrochloride for the treatment of ALK Fusion gene positive non-small cell lung cancer.

* Walter Meier has reached an agreement to divest its tools business to a U.S.-based private equity company.

* Cosmo announces granting of first patent in USA for Methylene Blue MMX and EMA approval for phase III clinical trial.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss unemployment rate was unchanged at a non-seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent in September the same as in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said on Tuesday.

*Swiss September CPI expected at 0715 GMT, seen at 0.3 pct month-on-month and -0.1 pct year-on-year a Reuters poll shows.

*Swiss August retail sales expected at 0715 GMT.