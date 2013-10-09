ZURICH Oct 9 Swiss stocks were expected to open
almost flat on Wednesday, in line with other European markets,
as the continued shutdown of the U.S. government leaves
investors sitting on the sidelines.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.1 percent
at the open to 7,820 points, according to pre-market indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks:
JULIUS BAER
Swiss bank Julius Baer expects there to be "hardly any"
untaxed German funds sitting in its Swiss accounts by the end of
this year, Chief Executive Boris Collardi told Swiss paper
Finanz und Wirtschaft. Collardi said its possible that Baer had
raised too much capital for the Merrill acquisition, something
he would consider when the bank decides on its dividend policy.