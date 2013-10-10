ZURICH Oct 10 Swiss stocks were seen opening
higher on Thursday, tracking european shares, on signs of some
progress to end the U.S. fiscal stalemate and avoid a possible
debt default next week.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent
at the open to 7,781 points, according to pre-market indications
by bank Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.
GIVAUDAN
Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan GIVN.VX confirmed
its mid-term guidance, even as sales fell unexpectedly in the
third quarter.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Pargesa Holding announces the death of its
chairman M. Paul G. Desmarais and says a successor will be
announced at a later date.
* Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum received a double-digit
million euro order for vacuum technology from a global
manufacturer of uranium centrifuges used in nuclear power
stations worldwide.
* SHL Telemedicine announced a further expansion
of its telemedicine services in the Indian healthcare market.
* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd it planned to raise up to
17.6 million Swiss francs by selling up to 6.3 million shares in
a rights offering.
