ZURICH Oct 11 Swiss stocks were expected to
open higher on Friday, in line with other European markets, as
investors take heart from perceived progress in Washington to
avert a possible debt default.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.5 percent
to 7,889 points, according to premarket indications from bank
Julius Baer.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
RICHEMONT
Richemont SA on Thursday said its online fashion retail unit
Net-a-Porter was not for sale.
For more, click on:
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Roche said the U.S. regulators have accepted and
filed its supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for
subcutaneous use of Xolair in people with chronic idiopathic
urticaria (CIU).
* EMS Group said net sales in the third quarter
rose 7 percent to 1.44 billion Swiss francs.
* Sika AG successfully places 400 million Swiss
franc bond.
ECONOMY