ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss stocks were set to open
slightly higher on Monday, while European markets were seen
opening mixed near five-year highs as the U.S. Federal Reserve
is expected to press on with its easy monetary policy.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen rising 0.3 percent,
according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer
.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
ACTELION
Actelion has won U.S. approval for its drug Opsumit, a
successor to its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Tracleer,
which loses patent protection in 2015. It will host a conference
call at 1200 GMT.
WATCHMAKERS
Growth of Swiss watch exports could accelerate to 5-10
percent next year, Jean-Christophe Babin, new chief executive of
Italian jewellery and watch brand Bulgari, was quoted
as saying on Saturday.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Sonova Holding AG announces that its U.S.
subsidiary Advanced Bionics LLC has signed settlement agreements
regarding the majority of current filed and unfiled product
liability claims related to cochlear implant malfunctions.
* Gottex Fund Management Holdings said total
fee-earning assets fell 2.4 percent to $5.80 billion at
September 30, compared to $5.94 billion at the end of June.
* Cytos Biotechnology Ltd announced the completion
of patient enrolment of the on-going Phase 2b study of CYT003.
* ALSO Holding said its net profit rose 6.2 percent
to 25.7 million euros during the first nine months of the year
and confirmed its profit targets for the year.
ECONOMY