ZURICH Dec 12 Swiss stocks were expected to open slightly lower on Thursday, in line with European markets, with the probable nomination of a relatively hawkish central banker to the Fed vice-chair adding to the view that the U.S. may slow its monetary stimulus sooner than previously thought.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen falling 0.4 percent, according to premarket indications from bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

DUFRY

The Swiss travel retailer said it was buying the 49 percent stake in Hellenic Duty Free it does not already own from Greek rival Folli Follie for 328 million euros ($452 million), a vote of confidence in the austerity-hit economy.

For more, click on

PARTNERS GROUP

Private equity firm Partners Group said on Thursday it was acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche and Prothena enter into worldwide collaboration to co-develop and co-promote antibodies for treatment of parkinson's disease.

* Nestle said it inaugurated an experimental farm in the Ivory Coast to focus on plant science and research into nutrition, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

* CKW said its net profit grew 25.7 percent 132.2 million Swiss francs in its fiscal year 2012/13.

* Infranor said its profit fell to 19,000 Swiss francs in the first half of its fiscal year 2013/14.

* Leclanche said it expects its loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation to narrow to less than 10 million Swiss francs in 2013.

* Kuehne+Nagel said it inaugurated the extension of its logistics centre in Geel, Belgium.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank holds its quarterly monetary policy meeting at 0830 GMT.